Rebound Behavioral Health Hospital, a leading treatment center in Lancaster County, has selected Alaura Marion as its new chief executive officer.
Marion has an extensive background in behavioral health care and recently completed the CEO-in-training program with Acadia Healthcare, prior to earning her new title.
Originally from Ohio, Marion spent the beginning stages of her career there, gaining experience in outpatient, home-based and long-term acute hospital settings.
Her passion for behavioral health care eventually led her to Acadia, where she has maintained a personal commitment to fostering a healing environment for those in need of essential mental health and addiction treatment services.
“Working in behavioral health/mental health provides an endless opportunity to serve those that are less fortunate with life-changing support and resources,” Marion said. “Creating an exemplary team to work with these patients gives me hope.”
Marion has a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in human resources from Tiffin University and a bachelor’s degree in health-care administration from the University of Toledo.
About Rebound
Rebound Behavioral Health Hospital is a premier mental health and addiction treatment center in Lancaster. Situated on more than 30 serene acres, the campus offers adults age 18 and older an ideal environment for healing.
It provides specialty care for diverse populations, including current and former military members, first responders and members of the LGBTQ+ community.
At Rebound, people participate in focused services to help them heal from behavioral health concerns, such as depression, substance use disorders, anxiety, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, psychosis and co-occurring disorders.