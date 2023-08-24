LANSPTS-08-26-23 GIRLS GOLF Grace Card

Indian Land High’s Grace Card tees off on the first hole at Lancaster Golf Club on Thursday, Aug. 24, against Catawba Ridge High.

 Mac Banks

The Indian Land High School girls golf team fell in its first Region 3-4A match of the season.

The Lady Warriors lost 172-197 to Catawba Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Lancaster Golf Club.