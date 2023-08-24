The Indian Land High School girls golf team fell in its first Region 3-4A match of the season.
The Lady Warriors lost 172-197 to Catawba Ridge High School on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Lancaster Golf Club.
The loss moves Indian Land to 0-2 on the season. The Lady Warriors did improve their team score on Thursday by five strokes from their season opener last week against Fort Mill.
Indian Land was led by a 46 from its only senior, Grace Card. Her score was followed by a round of 49 from Danica Riggins and a 50 from Lucy DeVault. Alexa Gaddy finished the scoring for the Lady Warriors with a 52.
Indian Land is scheduled to tee up again at Spring Lake Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 31, and then face Fort Mill at Lancaster Golf Club on Sept. 7.
