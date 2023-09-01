Mr. Jimmy Evans, 78, died Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
He was the son of the late George McCain and Mary Ada Clyburn and Steve and Elizabeth Evans.
Survivors include one daughter, Queen “Libby” Evans; one grandson, Steven Robinson; two great-granddaughters; four sisters, Jean Bracey, Brenda Young, Mary Jones and Betty McCain; and three brothers, Ruben, Ira and Bobby J. McCain.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Cross Road Missionary Baptist Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing will be 2-5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, at Stewart Funeral Home.