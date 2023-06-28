Retail giant Costco passed second reading to establish a store in Indian Land, despite concerns over possible traffic issues it might create.
Lancaster County Council signed off on second reading of the rezoning of the land for the Costco by a 5-1 vote at its June 26 meeting, despite a traffic impact analysis (TIA) still being in the draft phase.
The TIA will analyze the impact the 100,000-square-foot store could have on Charlotte Highway.
The county doesn’t require a TIA for the land where the Costco is going to be built to be rezoned.
Traffic engineer Michael Wickline with Design Resource Group of Charlotte was at the meeting and talked about the company conducting a TIA from Marvin Road down to Doby’s Bridge Road for the Costco, which will be located near Possum Hollow Road off Charlotte Highway.
Wickline said road improvements through turning lanes and additional traffic signals, possibly at Possum Hollow, would help with a better flow of traffic.
“I travel (U.S.) 521 every day and it's crowded,” said Councilman Terry Graham. “I hate to see more traffic signals. I think it helps if it is synchronized. I am not opposed to Costco, but I am concerned about the traffic on 521.”
Wickline said that traffic coming in and out of the Costco would average to be about 561 trips or roughly 280 vehicles in and out of the location during peak afternoon and evening hours. On Saturdays, which is projected to be the biggest traffic day, there would be up to 393 vehicles in and out of the location during peak afternoon and evening hours. The developer of the land where Costco is located would pay for any of the road improvements in the area.
Wickline said he doesn’t feel like it would add more traffic on Charlotte Highway with the road improvements.
Councilman Jose Luis disagreed with him.
“Those signalized intersections do cause delays,” he said. “I travel it every day. This is going to be a problem. This will impact traffic for parents trying to take kids to school every morning and pick them up in the afternoon. That is going to be a significant problem in this area.”
Luis said it isn’t just the existing people who live in Indian Land, but the number of housing units that continue to be built in the Panhandle adding to the traffic on Charlotte Highway. Where the Costco is planned, a development named The Exchange is under construction, which will add roughly 850 more residents in that particular area. Both are being developed by Crosland Southeast.
“There is a significant number of residential units to be added to the area,” he said. “It doesn’t include the 7,000 units approved in Indian Land. So 850 out of 7,000 have been included in the report.”
Councilman Billy Mosteller said the traffic coming to the Costco wouldn’t be new traffic.
“A lot of it is going to be the same people,” he said. “I am going to be riding up there. I am not going to be adding traffic. A lot of these numbers you are throwing out aren’t true numbers. A lot of them people up there aren’t going to be new people. It is going to be Indian Land people, Lancaster County people.”
Luis said he wasn’t opposed to Costco coming, but would prefer it doesn’t come to the Indian Land area.
“If you want to build this further south in Lancaster, I am in favor of that,” he said. “I don’t think we have the infrastructure in place to support a development like this in Indian Land. We don’t have the funds to support all the development that is happening. The development is not paying for itself. I don’t see why we are doing this now when we don’t have everything (information) in front of us. We are just flying blind again.”
Mosteller said the citizens want it. Luis again disagreed.
“Costco could have went to any county surrounding us and I appreciate it,” Mosteller said. “I am supporting it because our citizens want it.”
“The residents of Indian Land do not want it,” Luis said. “I represent them and I know they don’t. I have walked neighborhoods, door-to-door, to win my election and I promise you they do not want it.”
Editor's note: In January, The Lancaster News first reported on Costco looking at this Indian Land site, based on traffic reports conducted by the Institute of Transportation Engineers and a TIA done by Design Resource Group for Crosland Southeast. You can see that story at https://www.pmg-sc.com/carolina_gateway/news/article_fdacdeba-82b5-556a-9ef9-26c6259b90c9.html.