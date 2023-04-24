To make a talent connection today, businesses frequently recruit across various county and state lines, and jobseekers often travel across those same lines to find work. Nowhere is a regional job market more evident than in the greater Charlotte area.

To meet the needs of this market, workforce system partners in both Carolinas are offering the Job Fair of the Carolinas. For the fourth time in three years, workforce professionals from SC Works and NCWorks are collaborating to present this job fair for the greater Charlotte region.

Trending Videos