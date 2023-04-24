To make a talent connection today, businesses frequently recruit across various county and state lines, and jobseekers often travel across those same lines to find work. Nowhere is a regional job market more evident than in the greater Charlotte area.
To meet the needs of this market, workforce system partners in both Carolinas are offering the Job Fair of the Carolinas. For the fourth time in three years, workforce professionals from SC Works and NCWorks are collaborating to present this job fair for the greater Charlotte region.
This in-person event is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. It is open to the public. Veterans are welcome and may be identified with a special wristband they receive upon entry, so that employers can recognize their service.
The job fair is once again being hosted by Carowinds, 300 Carowinds Blvd., Charlotte, N.C. There is no cost for parking or to attend the job fair; the park is closed the day of the event.
Over 55 employers from both sides of the state line have registered to participate in this event. Positions will be available in a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, health care, transportation, logistics, finance, IT, retail, construction, hospitality, entertainment, state and local government.
NCWorks and SC Works will have their mobile units onsite at Carowinds and their team members, along with partner agencies, will be on hand to offer guidance on how to successfully navigate the job fair. Staff can also provide information on employment and training services available through each state’s American Job Centers (SC Works Centers in South Carolina).
“Our two states working together just makes sense. Jobseekers and employers do not see county or state lines. Holding this event at Carowinds has opened the doors for more employers to participate and therefore provided even more options for jobseekers to take advantage of getting back to work,” said Diana Goldwire, area director for Region 2 with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce.
“We truly value our partnership with SC Works. Job Fair of the Carolinas is a great opportunity to connect talent to jobs on both sides of the state line. And, what better location to hold the event than at Carowinds, a business located in both North Carolina and South Carolina. It is a great venue that has allowed us to expand our in-person event and include more businesses,” said Ronne Grantham, NCWorks regional operations director with the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Job Fair of the Carolinas will bring employers and jobseekers together from across a five-county, two-state area: Lancaster, Chester and York counties in South Carolina, and Mecklenburg and Gaston counties in North Carolina.