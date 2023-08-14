Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette was the keynote speaker at the “She Means Business” last Thursday at Catawba Falls Events Center.
She discussed how being a woman and business owner influences her political decisions at the Aug. 10 Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce event, which drew about 300 people.
The night included a cocktail hour, dinner and dessert, a welcome speech by Angelica Figueroa with Sharonview Federal Credit Union, an introduction by Scott Broome with MUSC Health — Lancaster Division and a gift from Beckee Garris with the Catawba Nation.
Evette’s background
Evette is South Carolina’s second female lieutenant governor out of the 93 in the state’s history. She is the second in command to S.C. Gov.Henry McMaster.
She is also a mother of three and owner of Quality Business Solutions, a payroll, HR and benefits services firm. She is from Travelers Rest, SC.
Evette started work as an accountant after college and then started her business. She grew it to the size of a national company, and decided to jump ship to politics through the advice of three friends.
“Those three women did a ton to get me on the path that I’m on,” Evette said. “I met the governor (McMaster), and he asked me to run as his lieutenant governor.”
“So, not only am I the first female Republican lieutenant governor, but I’m the first lieutenant governor ever elected with a governor,” she said. “Lots of firsts — it’s almost a dream when you think I’ll be in the history books for all these things. It’s so cool and so surreal.”
Evette has served as lieutenant governor for five years, and was reelected last year. She was sworn in for her second term in January. Evette said she has spent the majority of her time helping businesses around the state, including cutting taxes, create a thriving environment for businesses to excel and “creating the workforce of tomorrow.”
Focus on education
“As a mom, I have three children of my own, and education is really important,” Evette said. “I think we just have to make sure that our kids know how to think for themselves, that they can critically think and that we’re giving them the tools they need.”
Evette said that no matter what she accomplishes in her career, her biggest accomplishment is her children being healthy, happy and stable. She said her success with Quality Business Solutions, coupled with her political trailblazing for women, has given her the opportunity to leave a legacy for her children to follow.
During her speech, Evette highlighted her three focus areas for political policy: businesses, education and post-COVID economic stabilization and success.
Under her watch with McMaster, teachers received the highest pay raise for teachers on the East Coast this year — a $2,500 salary raise and a $2,500 bonus.
Evette also discussed the need to change society’s view of trade schools and technical colleges, as not every student thrives in a four-year college environment. She encouraged guests to change the negative narrative around non-traditional higher education, and highlighted the amazing jobs boosting the S.C. economy from trade and technical schools. Her son attended Greenville Technical College, and Evette said she is proud to support technical colleges in the Legislature and her personal life.
McMaster and Evette implemented $75 million in workforce scholarships statewide.
“We want to make sure everyone has a quality job, a self-sustaining job,” she said.
Evette also highlighted the importance of getting children to start working at an earlier age, because those lower-level jobs support small businesses and teach fiscal responsibility. Evette emphasized how pro-business she and the governor are, noting that South Carolina is fourth in the nation for women-owned businesses.
“I want to thank you all so much, and thank you to the chamber for what you do,” Evette said. “We couldn’t do what we do without you helping keep our businesses thriving and growing.”
“I love talking about South Carolina’s fingerprints,” she said. “I love talking about our amazing South Carolina spirit.”