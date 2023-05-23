Olin Donald “Don” Knight, 90, of Kershaw, passed away Sunday morning, May 21, 2023, at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation.

Born in Kershaw, he was a son of the late Walter Lewis Knight Sr. and Hattie Bell Fletcher Knight. Mr. Knight was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and a former employee of the DuPont Co., retiring after 34 years of service. Mr. Knight served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. He loved tinkering with classic and antique cars. Mr. Knight was especially fond of his 1958 Edsel four-door hardtop and his 1968 Thunderbird. He loved searching for antiques and doing genealogy research.

