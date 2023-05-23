Olin Donald “Don” Knight, 90, of Kershaw, passed away Sunday morning, May 21, 2023, at Lancaster Health and Rehabilitation.
Born in Kershaw, he was a son of the late Walter Lewis Knight Sr. and Hattie Bell Fletcher Knight. Mr. Knight was a graduate of the University of South Carolina and a former employee of the DuPont Co., retiring after 34 years of service. Mr. Knight served four years in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. He loved tinkering with classic and antique cars. Mr. Knight was especially fond of his 1958 Edsel four-door hardtop and his 1968 Thunderbird. He loved searching for antiques and doing genealogy research.
He is survived by two brothers, C. Howard Knight and his wife, Barbara, of Lancaster, Jerry C. Knight and his wife, Helen, of Lancaster; his sister, Carolyn Ann Knight-Schlondrop of Elgin; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jimmy Wayne Knight and Walter L. Knight Jr.
A graveside service for Mr. Knight will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 25, in Kershaw City Cemetery. The Rev. Bobby James will officiate. Military honors will be rendered.
Memorial remembrances in memory of Mr. Knight may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church, P.O. Box 850, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home in Kershaw.