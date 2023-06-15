Local entrepreneur James Seidel of Indian Land has been indicted by a grand jury on 16 counts of wire fraud and one count of theft of government property for alleged misuse of COVID-19-related relief funds from the federal government, according to court documents.

The funds were taken out while Seidel was owner of Carolina Fish Market in Ballantyne (previously called Carolina Meat & Fish Co.). He claims to have sold the business since, though that hasn’t been confirmed.

