Heath Springs Town Council heard plans to refurbish a rundown park at its May 16 meeting, along with highlights of an upcoming June event.
A dozen concerned citizens filled the council chambers last week to urge town and county officials to give new life to the old rundown park on Vintage Way.
Howard Mickle, 73, spearheaded the movement. He has lived near the park for three decades and witnessed the park’s decline over the years. Mickle is a county employee in the building maintenance department.
Mickle addressed Town Council with a well-equipped support team that included a dozen fellow citizens, county employees and a representative from the housing authority.
“I’m here this evening to get support for fixing up LT Reid Park on Vintage Way,” he said. “The kids don’t have anywhere safe to play. I’ve seen them chase balls across the road.”
He went on to say the children, most under the age of 7, sometimes throw rocks at cars and dig holes as deep as 3 feet deep.
“If they had a little park to go to near their homes, that would take away some of the mischief they are getting into,” he said.
Janine Freeman, a property manager with S.C. Regional Housing Authority, owns property next to the park. She attended the council meeting and offered support for a playground.
“I’m sure you’ve heard that an idle mind is the devil’s workshop,” she said. “We’ve all been young and, probably in our younger days, we would have done this, but we had somewhere to go and play. I think it’s only fair that we give these kids somewhere safe to play.”
Mickle assembled a powerful team that included Lancaster County project manager Kelvin Alexander and assistant director of parks and recreation Jason McCray.
Alexander presented a preliminary site report that included the park’s current condition and improvement options that included refurbishing or a complete rebuild.
Alexander took a basketball with him to the old concrete court to give it a real tryout where kids still play basketball in the park. He said the uneven and broken surface could easily cause children on the court to twist an ankle.
“I believe this court can continue to be a great resource for the community, but it is in drastic need of maintenance and renovations to bring it up to standard,” his report said.
Alexander’s proposed changes to the park include removing and replacing concrete and increasing the 40-by-70-foot pad to 50-by-75 feet; leveling up the ground around the edges of the concrete; installing new backboards and rims; putting in a children’s a playground; installing benches, grills and lighting.
Councilwoman Deborah Truesdale, who lives near the park, said she recently heard two little girls playing in the area, but she could not see them through the overgrown brush and trees.
McCray told council that the county would help clear brush and work with the town to improve the park.
Mickle hopes a partnership between the town of Heath Springs and Lancaster County will lead to a safe place for children to play.
Free mini mall
The town has partnered with the Kingdom Citizens Outreach Ministry (KCOM) from Waxhaw, N.C., for the second year in a row to host the free Heath Springs Mini Mall.
The June 10 event is an attempt to offset the rising cost of living.
Debra Marsh founded the ministry, along with her husband, Wayne, and her brother, Mark Leak.
“We minister Christ and cook a hot meal onsite,” Marsh said. “We are looking forward to coming and want the community to come with a positive attitude and look forward to being blessed. Everything is free, free, free.”
The ministry’s motto is “We get to serve,” reflecting how it sees service as a privilege.
“We just want to help those who need a hand-up,” she said.
The mall will be set up from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on the McIsaac Baseball field at 107 College St.
Four truckloads of brand-new clothing, shoes, household products, groceries, cleaning supplies and toiletries will be given out. The ministry will also give out backpacks to the homeless.
Marsh said most of the items are donated by partnering agencies, but KCOM does buy some of them.
Catherine Huggins spoke on behalf of Heath Springs events coordinator Zora Denson.
“They are not only going to feed us, but they will also offer spiritual food as well,” Huggins said. “They can provide words of inspiration and prayer if you request it.”
This year, unlike last year, attendees must obtain tickets from Heath Springs Town Hall the day before the event – from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 9.
“There is no registration, no required identification and no quantity limits,” Denson said in a press release. “You must have a ticket to participate.”
Tickets must be presented before entering the ballfield.
For more information, call Heath Springs Town Hall at 803-273-2066 or Denson at 803-285-2828.