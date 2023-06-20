Millie Ann Stover, 79, died Sunday, June 11, 2023.
A daughter of the late James Warren Garris and Mildred Wade Garris, she was born March 10, 1944, in Lancaster.
Funeral was Saturday, June 17, at Mount Calvary AME Zion Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Viewing was June 16 at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include daughters, Margaret, Aleasha and Ursula Stover, all of Lancaster, April Prince of Charlotte; sons, Andrea Stover of Lancaster, Kenneth Stover of Trenton; sisters, Frances Garris of Tacoma Park, Md., Ella Garris of Lancaster, Anita Thompson of Columbia, Patricia Murray, Cynthia Blackmon, of Lancaster.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.