Tindall Ann Yarborough of Lancaster, born Aug. 24, 1984, succumbed to the ravages of diabetes on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
She is remembered for her open heart, smiling face and energetic efforts to bring happiness and meaning to family members, the homeless and God’s children whom she felt had been passed by.
Tindall was most recently employed as an administrative assistant at Synteen Technical Fabrics. She could be found at city council meetings speaking out about the delivery of services promised to disenfranchised groups and coaching the young cheerleaders of a local football club. Tindall tirelessly and affectionately encouraged the Barr Street Community Center, HOPE, churches and local government to do more, quickly.
Tindall was a graduate of Lancaster High School, the University of South Carolina in Lancaster and Columbia, where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She received her degree in criminal justice. Growing up in Lancaster, Tindall enjoyed organized sports: softball, soccer, swimming, dance, senior high cheerleading and horseback riding, and spending time at her grandparents’ vacation homes on Edisto Island and Lake Wateree.
Tindall is survived by sisters, Lisa Threatt of Kansas City, Allison Sherman of Victor, N.Y.; her daddy, David Glenn Yarborough III, PhD, of Mint Hill N.C.
She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Mary Jo Mathis Yarborough of Lancaster. Tindall was very proud of her grandfather, D. Glenn “Rock” Yarborough, whom she never met, but was reminded by Lancaster natives who had that “Rock” was everything his grave marker said: “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.”
Tindall was the daughter and granddaughter of the Yarborough tradition in every way and will rejoin her mother, grandmother and grandfather in the Kingdom of Heaven. Tindall is thanking every person whose heart she touched.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, at First Presbyterian Church.
