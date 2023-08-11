HEATH SPRINGS — Joan Brazell Pardue, 89, of Heath Springs, passed away Monday morning, Aug. 7, 2023, at her home.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Benjamin Brazell and Annie Bell Ferrell Brazell. Mrs. Pardue was a former administrative assistant in the manufacturing industry. She was a lifetime faithful member of Oak Ridge ARP Church, where she found great joy. She loved her family and enjoyed taking care of them. She served as the church historian for over 30 years and was recognized by the chairman of Catawba Presbytery for her neatness and attention to details. Mrs. Pardue served as secretary for numerous years for the Eva Maloney Circle at the church. She was a choir member from the time she was old enough until she was no longer strong enough. Her beautiful alto voice brought joy to all of us and will always be remembered.