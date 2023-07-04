INDIAN LAND — Wofford Bennett Gunter of Indian Land, surrendered his earthly life on June 29, 2023, after 92 years of service, pleasure and devotion awarded him by his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He was a member of Osceola United Methodist Church, becoming a member with the marriage to his soulmate and love of his life, Elizabeth “Lib” Niven.
Bennett was born on March 24, 1931, the son of the Rev. Quincy E. and Erin Crout Gunter.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Lib; a brother, Russell (Encilie); and his three sisters, Alice Beth Miner (Norris), Clarice Griffin (Herbert) and Edith Hawfield (Tommy).
Bennett and Lib had two children, Harriet Good (Jim) and George Gunter, who made their parents proud by giving them four wonderful grandchildren: Elizabeth Good, Nesbitt Good Economou (Tina), and Brian and Mark Gunter.
Bennett graduated from Pomaria High School in Newberry, and received his college degree from Newberry “Home of the Indians” in 1953. He received his M.A. degree from Appalachian State University. Upon graduating from college, Bennett was offered a job teaching and coaching at Indian Land High School in Lancaster County, a job he loved for 12 years. The need for a high school principal arose. When the area school board offered the job to Bennett, he was willing to give up his teaching and coaching duties for the administration position.
Bennett loved teaching and sports. He would always say his favorite sport was the one in season at that time. After four years, the position of area superintendent came open with the retirement of his mentor, Mr. Paul Neal. Bennett accepted this position with the blessing of the school board. In all, he spent 30 wonderful years at Indian Land School.
Bennett loved working for his Lord, Jesus Christ, by serving as teacher of the Lewis Fellowship Sunday School class for many years. He held numerous offices in the church through the years, which he was proud to do.
Bennett was very active in school and civic organizations. To mention a few: past president of Lancaster County Education Association, active in the S.C. Education Association, and past president of the Lancaster County Historical Commission, where he received special recognition for organizing and serving as chairman of the county bicentennial celebration in 1986. He was a lifetime member of Indian Land Masonic Lodge 414, past director of HOPE, a member of the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce and Lancaster County Gas Authority. Bennett was most proud when his peers elected and placed him in the Lancaster County Educators Hall of Fame.
The celebration of life service for Bennett was 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, at Osceola United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mallory Nickerson. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
