LANCASTER — Ms. Laura June Blackmon, 61, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023 at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.
She was born Oct. 16, 1961, in Lancaster, a daughter of Lewis Edward Blackmon and the late Virginia Hunter Blackmon. Ms. Blackmon was a former member of Taylor’s Grove Baptist Church, where she received the gift of salvation under the ministry of the Rev. Gary and Helen Hayes. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, caring for her father and going to the beach.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
A service to celebrate the life of Ms. Blackmon will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Lancaster Funeral Home Chapel, with Mr. James A. Faile officiating. Inurnment will be private.
Ms. Blackmon is survived by daughter, Virginia Rose Bolin (Tyler) of Lancaster; an adopted daughter, Crystal Connell (Billy) of Bethune; her father, Lewis Edward Blackmon of Lancaster; three sisters, Sue Pardue (Ray) of Spartanburg, Rose Mary Cauthen (Jay) and Elizabeth Doster (Mike), all of Lancaster; three brothers, Danny Blackmon of Lancaster, Dennis Blackmon (Patty) of Myrtle Beach and Mike Blackmon (Jenean) of Daleville, Va.; two grandchildren, Kooper James Foight and Karter Rose Foight; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Ms. Blackmon.