LANCASTER — Ms. Laura June Blackmon, 61, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023 at MUSC Health — Lancaster Medical Center.

She was born Oct. 16, 1961, in Lancaster, a daughter of Lewis Edward Blackmon and the late Virginia Hunter Blackmon. Ms. Blackmon was a former member of Taylor’s Grove Baptist Church, where she received the gift of salvation under the ministry of the Rev. Gary and Helen Hayes. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, caring for her father and going to the beach.

