Mardell Hubbard Campbell, 67, died Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
A son of the late Mildred Weathers Royal and Mr. and Mrs. James Campbell, he was born March 20, 1956.
His memorial service was at 2 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel.
Survivors include his sons, Deion Vaughn, DeShan Campbell; five grandchildren; sisters, Lanora Royal Thorpe, Terry Royal Peace, Carmen Royal Lee, Thelma Royal; brothers, Timothy Royal, Stephon Royal; and companion, Deborah Stewart.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.