LANSPTS-04-19-23 IL SOCCER Zoie Kempf

Indian Land High School's Zoie Kempf (7) battles for the ball with a Catawba Ridge defender during their April 14 match.

 Mac Banks

FORT MILL — After winning their first soccer match with Catawba Ridge High School, the Lady Warriors knew they were going to have a battle on their hands to do it again.

That clash lived up to expectations as the Lady Copperheads held off Indian Land to pick up a 1-0 win and split the season series with the Lady Warriors on Friday, April 14.

