FORT MILL — After winning their first soccer match with Catawba Ridge High School, the Lady Warriors knew they were going to have a battle on their hands to do it again.
That clash lived up to expectations as the Lady Copperheads held off Indian Land to pick up a 1-0 win and split the season series with the Lady Warriors on Friday, April 14.
The win puts Catawba Ridge at 10-4 overall and 7-1 in Region 3-4A. Indian Land is 8-1 in region play with one region match left against Lancaster.
Catawba Ridge has two more region matches against Northwestern and York.
If both Indian Land and Catawba Ridge end up tied with the same record, they would be co-region champions.
“They are a great team,” said Indian Land head coach Greg Boney. “We knew it was going to be a hard game.”
Both teams were evenly matched to open the match. Indian Land seemed to control the first five minutes, but as the intensity of the rain in Fort Mill grew, so did the Catawba Ridge possessions.
The Lady Copperheads found a rhythm and were able to start attacking the goal more during the first half of the match. Those attacks led to multiple shot attempts from straight on and off corner kicks.
With less than two minutes left in the first half, Sarah Sexton was able to slip a shot past the Indian Land keeper to score the only goal of the game.
The rain let up in the second half, but Catawba Ridge was still able to keep its the intensity up for most of the match. Indian Land had multiple chances, if not more, but failed to convert.
Catawba Ridge controlled possession for the majority of the second half and was able to limit the Lady Warriors’ opportunities.