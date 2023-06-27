LANCASTER — Mr. Frank Michael Kamarunas, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

He was born Nov. 18,1959, in Scranton, Pa., a son of the late George Joseph Kamarunas and the late Susan Eleanor Marcinko Kamarunas. Mr. Kamarunas’ greatest joy in life was being a follower of Christ; he always put God first! He enjoyed reading his Bible, attending prayer groups and spreading God’s word everywhere he went. Mr. Kamarunas was a member of many churches throughout his life. He was a selfless man, who always put others before himself. He enjoyed anything automotive-related, cooking, gardening, eating seafood and setting off fireworks. Mr. Kamarunas loved anything outdoors, especially fishing, boating, scuba diving and family cookouts. He was a family man, who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.