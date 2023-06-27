LANCASTER — Mr. Frank Michael Kamarunas, 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 25, 2023.
He was born Nov. 18,1959, in Scranton, Pa., a son of the late George Joseph Kamarunas and the late Susan Eleanor Marcinko Kamarunas. Mr. Kamarunas’ greatest joy in life was being a follower of Christ; he always put God first! He enjoyed reading his Bible, attending prayer groups and spreading God’s word everywhere he went. Mr. Kamarunas was a member of many churches throughout his life. He was a selfless man, who always put others before himself. He enjoyed anything automotive-related, cooking, gardening, eating seafood and setting off fireworks. Mr. Kamarunas loved anything outdoors, especially fishing, boating, scuba diving and family cookouts. He was a family man, who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Kamarunas is survived by his four children, Kyle Kamarunas (Jenn) of Rock Hill; Kevin Kamarunas (Lexi) of Norristown, Pa., Konner Kamarunas (Brittany) of Waxhaw, N.C., and Kayla Kamarunas of Collegeville, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Kaylee, Brielle, Ava, Kali, Carter, Kaden, Kenzie and Karson; his three siblings, Joseph Kamarunas (Niki) of Scott, Ark., George Kamarunas (Debbie) of Roaring Brook, Pa., and Sharon Bender (George Vesey) of Scranton, Pa.; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Susan Kamarunas.
The family welcomes all who would like to attend visitation and viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 30, at Burgess Funeral Home, 1800 Charlotte Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720.
The celebration of life for Mr. Kamarunas will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lakeland Memorial Park, 1901 Lancaster Ave., Monroe, NC 28112.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, memorials may be made to Transformation Church, 1212 Transformation Lane, Indian Land, SC 29707; or to the Prayer Bus, which Frank supported. To make donations to this ministry, please contact Kayla Kamarunas.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Frank Kamarunas.