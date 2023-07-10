One cool morning in February, a gentle Ukrainian lady named Lada Berendyeyva came to Kershaw to visit her American friend, Martha Ussery.

The Feb. 17 meeting was planned for some time and both women were ecstatically glad to see each other. Lada had visited Kershaw many times before during Christmas and previous summers, but recent events in Ukraine had kept them from sharing time together.

Shirnetha Belk is a Lancaster resident.