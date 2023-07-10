One cool morning in February, a gentle Ukrainian lady named Lada Berendyeyva came to Kershaw to visit her American friend, Martha Ussery.
The Feb. 17 meeting was planned for some time and both women were ecstatically glad to see each other. Lada had visited Kershaw many times before during Christmas and previous summers, but recent events in Ukraine had kept them from sharing time together.
Lada’s daughter, Lila, came to the United States back in the early 1990s as an exchange student who lived with Martha, went to Andrew Jackson High School and graduated from there. She received a scholarship to Winthrop University, where she majored in economics. While there, she worked for Springs Industries in Fort Mill.
After graduation, Lila had to return to Ukraine for two years. She married a man from Chester before returning to Ukraine, so they traveled together and their first child was born there. Her husband was able to work remotely from Ukraine. Lila was then accepted to Yale University, where she received her MBA. Lila now lives in Hamden, Conn., where her mother was visiting when she came to Kershaw.
After getting settled in, Lada and Martha met me for lunch at Los Mariachis in Lancaster. Such a humble lady with a sweet smile, we embraced one another immediately. As we sat to order lunch, we began talking. Lada spoke in her native language, with Martha helping to translate. She responded very softly and hardly smiled.
The war begins
As Lada told me about the war and how she has been living in distress, we all got teary-eyed. Her words were sincere and heart-breaking.
“Ukraine does not desire to fight. I had plans for a vacation, seeing my grandchildren grow up, and working as an accountant,” she said.
Lada lives north of Chernihiv, which is north of Kyiv and close to Belarus. Before the war began, she was still working, and looking forward to a visit to the United States.
She said it all began Feb. 23, 2022, during her 11 p.m. shift at work. She had heard about the dangers.
“The Americans had left the embassy already,” Lada said. She’d heard that soldiers were coming into Kharkiv, not far from Russia, in large numbers with their tanks.
“In the south of Ukraine sits the city of Donetsk, where the people believed there was no danger, no war,” she said.
But bombs and missiles were coming. The sound woke her up at 5:40 a.m., and at 6 a.m., the TV announcers told them the war had started and that men ages 18 and up were needed badly. She called her cousin whose 37-year-old son was going to help.
“I did not sleep anymore; I could not sleep,” she said.
Lada later went on her laptop to see what she could find out and the outdoor cameras showed the early attacks.
“On Feb. 26, 2022, Russian soldiers came, which was the second day of war. It was a regular day at first, but trains had stopped working and guards were all over the place,” she said.
Some people were already trying to escape, but the western area of Ukraine near Hungary was already closed. At her workplace, three of the 700 workers were killed immediately for not complying with staying in their homes.
“Our men were as brave as could be trying to defend our homes,” Lada said.
“The Russian army tried to destroy the water supply, the energy supply and all of our shops closed. Some shops would open for three or four hours at a time, especially the market,” she said.
“As I tried to find out information, I did not realize that tanks were so close to my house; the Russians did something every day. We tried to hide in the houses,” she said. Missiles and bombs went off day and night.
“I saw over 200 Russian soldiers, who told us that they were just training, but all the time they were getting ready to kill us. Putin loves to kill!” Lada said.
Her daughter arranged for Lada to go to Bulgaria, where she stayed for a month. Lada had to go all across Ukraine to escape. All transportation out of the country had ended when she made up her mind to finally leave. She went to Romania to get on a plane. Lada’s mother moved to Belarus, a country north of Ukraine that supports Putin.
Finding friends
On Feb. 23, I invited my neighbors Kathy Nance, Donna Deese, Jennifer Lackey and Sandy Robinson to come and share some fun times while Lada visited. Our aim was to make her smile, give her some great food, laugh and just have fun, although being with her gave us a sense of despair over what she was going through.
One of my neighbors used her phone to translate from Russian to English; it was a technological feat!
At one point, we acted like silly girls — we did the Hokey Pokey! Lada tried it, but could not get with the rhythm or move her hands and arms the right way with us. How the room turned into a hullabaloo of laughter! It was a moment of true sisterhood and friendship with her and Martha, her American friend.
We enjoyed plates of fried chicken, broccoli salad, macaroni and cheese, pineapple casserole, crescent rolls, Romaine salad and homemade chocolate chip cookies, along with sweet iced tea. Lada’s face grew happy with all that she saw and smelled.
After the meal, we made prayer cards for her to take back with her. The solemn prayers before and after dinner she will long remember, as we will, too. God is so good to all of us here. We do not know what would happen if war broke out here in the United States.
More fun times
Because Lada could stay in the country a little longer, we planned another dinner for March 2. This time, we had finger foods — taco dip and buffalo hot wing dip and chips, lettuce wraps with homemade chicken salad, fried chicken tenders and lemon pound cake, iced tea and chocolate candies.
Lada insisted on making her favorite soup from Ukraine — borscht, a traditional beet soup. She gave all of us a container full to enjoy, along with sour cream. Martha gave all of us fresh collard greens from the Ussery garden in Kershaw. She and her family work it every year and share their bounty all over the county.
As the time drew near for Lada to leave us, we flashed every cell phone in the house and hugged her a thousand times.
As they drove back to Kershaw, we all just sat for a debriefing together. We could not believe what we heard, what we felt and what we did. The silence in the room was evidence of our camaraderie as sisters of the world, loving Jesus Christ as our Savior.
At least Lada knows that the women in South Carolina treated her with much kindness, patience in speaking and love. We will never forget her and I don’t think she will forget us either. And one day she may try the Hokey Pokey in Ukraine with her mother and friends — we just pray so.
May God continue to bless and guide the people of Ukraine.
Update on Lada
Lada flew back to Connecticut to spend some time with her daughter before going home to Ukraine. She finally made it back home in April, after much dismay in the travel plans, losing her phone, and being very tired.
Lada spent several days in Belarus before getting home, but at least her home was OK, despite recent bombings.
On Thursday, July 6, we heard from our Ukrainian friend again. She is in Bulgaria now, where she is house sitting and trying to find a way to get back to the United States, where her daughter would like her to come live permanently.