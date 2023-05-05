Heath Springs Elementary third-graders in Ashley Gordon’s class tried their hand at opinion writing this semester. Here is a sampling of their work:
Kids should have more recess time
Kids should have more recess time.
My first reason is because kids need more time to interact with friends and other kids. For example, kids need more friends and play time so we need at least 45 minutes of recess time.
My second reason is that kids are always stressed of hard work we do in class. Another reason that kids need more recess is kids always come home and do chores. For example, when I have to clean my rabbit’s cage and I have to clean my room and bathroom.
So kids should have fun at school so at home they don’t complain at their house about being bored. Kids will get emotional and have weaker coping mechanisms overall.
This is why kids need more recess time.
— Ansleigh Schwartz
Lancaster needs more food options
My opinion is we need more food options.
My first reason is all we have is Mexican restaurants in Lancaster. For example, we need a Steak-and-Shake. One more example- I am tired of eating at Chick-Fil-A. We need a Krispy Kreme.
My second reason is most Americans like American food. For example, I like nuggets
My third reason is some people don’t like Mexican food. For example, my family gets tired of always eating Mexican. I eat it a lot when we go out because there aren’t enough options.
That is why I think Lancaster needs more food options.
— Bayler Meadows
No more littering
My opinion is we should stop littering.
My first reason is I think we should stop littering because the trash can get to the ocean and the animals can get stuck in it. For example they can get hurt and swallow it.
My second reason is if you leave trash on the road there will be more of the trash trucks and it will go to landfills. For example, the birds can go to the trash and chew on it and that is not good for their heart. Or if they eat the rotten food, they can get sick.
These are the reasons we should stop littering
— Sophia Dixon
Kids should have more time at recess
My opinion is kids should have more time at recess.
My first reason is kids should have longer recess time because when we come in we won’t talk as much. For example, if not we would still be hyper so we would still talk too much.
My second reason is teachers can teach them more because they will not talk. For example: if you do, teachers will be happy and the students.
My third reason is: Today more kids than ever are overweight so it owuld be a good exercise for them. For example when I’m not outside I’m sitting on the couch watching TV and eating junk food.
These are the reasons that kids should have more recess.
— Wyatt Snipes