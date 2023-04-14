Sammie Wade, 92, died Saturday, April 1, 2023.
A son of the late Harry “OW” Wade and late Hester Young Wade, he was born July 4, 1930, in Lancaster.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sammie Wade, 92, died Saturday, April 1, 2023.
A son of the late Harry “OW” Wade and late Hester Young Wade, he was born July 4, 1930, in Lancaster.
His funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Crawford Funeral Home, with burial at Mount Moriah AME Zion Church cemetery.
Viewing was Friday, April 14, at the funeral home.
Survivors include (partner) Barbara Wilson; sons, Lynn, Pondus, Dwayne and Bryant Wade; sisters, Janie Mobley, Betty McGriff, Linda McCray Walker; brothers, Terry and William Wade; grandchildren, Julius Wade, Asha, Mylika, Jayla, Kenya; great-grandchildren, Brijae, Breauna, Amaya, Aden, Mayzie, Julius II, Kamire.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.