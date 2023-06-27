FORT LAWN — Mrs. Nancy Louise Robertson Adams, 84, of Fort Lawn, widow of Horace Eugene Adams, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at her home.
She was born April 30, 1939, in Greenville, a daughter of the late William Robertson and Evelyn Shirley Robertson. Mrs. Adams was a member of Fort Lawn Baptist Church. She retired from Springs Industries and was a member of TOPS.
A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Adams will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, from the graveside at Lancaster Memorial Park, with the Rev. Ted Hodges officiating.
Mrs. Adams is survived by her son, William E. “Buddy” Adams and his wife, Dana, of Fort Lawn; a sister, Faye E. Robertson Roof of Lancaster; three brothers, Raymond Robertson and Lewis Robertson, both of Lancaster, and Tommy Robertson of Barstow, Calif.; and a granddaughter, Stephanie Rose Adams and her fiance, Marcus Moreno.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Preston Robertson, Jack Robertson, Richard Robertson and Coleman Robertson.
The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Nancy.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Adams.