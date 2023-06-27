FORT LAWN — Mrs. Nancy Louise Robertson Adams, 84, of Fort Lawn, widow of Horace Eugene Adams, passed away Monday, June 26, 2023, at her home.

She was born April 30, 1939, in Greenville, a daughter of the late William Robertson and Evelyn Shirley Robertson. Mrs. Adams was a member of Fort Lawn Baptist Church. She retired from Springs Industries and was a member of TOPS.