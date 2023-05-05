Mazie Crenshaw Bailey, 100, “Aunt Mazie” as she was affectionately known, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Born in Heath Springs, she was a daughter of the late John Smith Crenshaw and Dessie Brazell Crenshaw. Mrs. Bailey was a longtime employee of Springs Industries and a member of Oak Ridge ARP Church. She loved the Lord and her church. She was married to the late David Gary Bailey.

