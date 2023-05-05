Mazie Crenshaw Bailey, 100, “Aunt Mazie” as she was affectionately known, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Born in Heath Springs, she was a daughter of the late John Smith Crenshaw and Dessie Brazell Crenshaw. Mrs. Bailey was a longtime employee of Springs Industries and a member of Oak Ridge ARP Church. She loved the Lord and her church. She was married to the late David Gary Bailey.
She is survived by her brother, Doil Crenshaw; and numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 7, in the sanctuary of Oak Ridge ARP Church. The Rev. Glenn Welsford will officiate the service. Burial will follow in the cemetery.
The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 2 p.m. in the church fellowship hall.
Memorial remembrances may be made in memory of her to the Ridgeview Cemetery Association (formerly known as Oak Ridge ARP Church Cemetery) P.O. Box 113, Heath Springs, SC 29058.