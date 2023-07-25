LANCASTER — Mrs. Marion Parker Pressley, 73, died Saturday, July 22, 2023.
She was the daughter of the late R.L. Parker and Maggie Fox Parker.
She was survived by a son, Jerry Pressley; a daughter, Necole Williams (Timmy); five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Randy Parker (Vicky) and Russell Parker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Ray Pressley; her father, R.L. Parker; her mother, Maggie Parker; and brothers, Ronnie Parker and Ernie Parker.
Graveside service was 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Six Mile Cemetery.
Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the family of Marion Pressley.