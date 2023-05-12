Every Wednesday morning, Lindsay Pettus Greenway is filled with mothers and their preschoolers exploring nature together. The wee ones laugh, run, hug and play as they learn.
The preschoolers lead their mothers and caregivers along the trails and learning happens naturally as the children stop and ask questions or just experience the wonders of the outdoor world.
The Mama & Me group was started by preschool teacher and first-time mother, Lindsy Faulkenberry, in January.
Before giving birth to her son, Levi, in February 2021, she taught preschool for five years.
Her son’s birth galvanized the preschool educator’s desire to teach.
“Motherhood was the most beautiful and challenging thing I had ever experienced,” Faulkenberry said.
She found the experience of motherhood to be transformative, like the metamorphosis of a caterpillar.
“I finally emerged from this over a year later, like a butterfly does, and was ready to spread my wings again,” she said.
The challenges were also very real. Levi had a dairy allergy and Faulkenberry was healing from an unexpected C-section.
“Everyone I knew worked and nobody really shared any struggles. There were no programs in our area,” she said. “I felt I needed to share my experiences and normalize how hard taking care of a baby was, and how it does get easier, and we do need a village.”
Faulkenberry, 32, wanted to make the experience easier for other mothers who might feel isolated. So she started the Mama & Me group.
As a preschool teacher she had been trained in the Reggio Emilia approach, which is based on the child’s interests, while also developing a sense of community within the group. The method is similar to Montessori, but is more collaborative. In Reggio, the teachers are guides and partners in the children’s learning.
Why the greenway?
Nature and the environment are offered as learning opportunities as the little ones learn to be good stewards and enjoy the benefits of being outdoors.
“That’s why I chose the greenway for us to meet,” Faulkenberry said. “It was a place without four walls, where children had the freedom to move and be their authentic selves.”
It also allowed mothers to feel comfortable knowing their children were accepted as they are — free from the superficial boundaries often present in classroom settings. It’s a place for children to feel the joy of connecting and gathering with others.
“I wanted it to be a spark that said ‘I see you’ to the mamas and the children,” Faulkenberry said. “It would give the message ‘you are valuable members of society.’ ”
After a nature walk led by the children along the greenway trail, they gather back at the pavilion to listen to a story and do crafts. They have built bird feeders and hand kites.
“One of the reasons I do the crafts is that these children stay at home, so they normally don’t get to experience that like they would at a daycare,” Faulkenberry said. “Also moms don’t get the stuff to hang on the fridge or little Mother’s Day gifts, so it was important for me to include this.”
Faulkenberry graduated in 2013 from the University of South Carolina with a degree in psychology. She runs a home-based preschool, Little Hilltop Learners.
She sees motherhood as a springboard into becoming her authentic self and her support is allowing the journey of motherhood to offer similar gifts to others.
“When we lean into motherhood, instead of trying to get back to who we were before, we can really become who we were always meant to be,” Faulkenberry said.
What mothers are saying
Stay-at-home mom Natalie Calhoun is grateful for the education and socialization the group offers her 2-year-old twins, Parker and Weston.
“I enjoy how Lindsy explains different flowers and birds on the trail to my children, as well as providing them with a craft that promotes independence and imagination,” she said.
Another mother, Nikki Ryder, said the socialization has been a gift to her 3-year-old daughter, Sadie, who was born during the COVID shutdown.
“The first couple weeks of the Mama & Me group, she was still very afraid of the new faces and clung to me. But the more we went, the more she opened up and felt comfortable with new people,” Ryder said. “Now, she’s able to play with other kids and just have fun like a 3-year-old should.”
Artist and mother Kat Spearman said her daughter, Zora, almost 2, has come out of her shell and is learning to communicate, cooperate and play with her peers.
Lauren Thomas, Lindsay Pettus Greenway community partnerships manager, said the first time she saw the Mama & Me group on the greenway she was brought to tears.
“This is truly what we envisioned when we designed the trail — to build up the next generation of conservationists with children exploring the outdoors with a family member nearby,” she said. “The bonus is young parents getting the social support they need all in the arms of nature.”
Mama & Me meets every Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the greenway’s pavilion area off Colonial Avenue. The group is free, with a $5 fee for craft materials, which are optional. Faulkenberry posts the weekly craft on the Little Hilltop page. For details, email lindsycooper@icloud.com.