CAMDEN — Larry Joe Hinson, 72, died Monday, June 19, 2023.
He was born Dec. 6, 1950, in Monroe, N.C., a son of the late Carlton Oday Hinson Sr. and Ethel Lee Dunn Hinson.
Larry is survived by his wife, Vicki Hinson; son, Chris Hinson; daughter, Monica Hinson; and two grandchildren, Ainsley and Alyssa Hinson.
Celebration of life is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Lakeside Pavilion, 52 Nautical Drive, Camden. The family will receive friends following the service at Lake Wateree Sail Club, 67 Nautical Drive, Camden.
The family will have a private burial for Larry.
Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the family.