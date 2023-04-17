Four members of an Indian Land family pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Linwood Alan Robinson Sr. and his son, Linwood Alan Robinson Jr., pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of “parading, picketing or demonstrating in a Capitol building,” on Thursday, April 13. Robinson Sr. was 59 at the time of his arrest and Robinson Jr. was 39.
Brittany Nicole Robinson, who is married to Linwood Robinson Jr., and Benjamin Scott Robinson, another son of Linwood Robinson Sr., pleaded guilty to the same charges Friday, April 14. Both were 29 when they were arrested.
The charge is punishable by a fine not exceeding $500 or imprisonment not exceeding six months, or both.
Robinson Sr., Robinson Jr. and Brittany Robinson were arrested May 19, 2022, and attended federal court in Columbia that same day.
Benjamin Robinson was arraigned in a Charlotte courthouse, as he was a resident of North Carolina.
All four were charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Linwood Robinson Sr.’s grandson also participated in the riot, but as a juvenile, he was not charged.
The Robinsons will likely be sentenced in the next few months.
Jan. 6 events
U.S. Capitol closed circuit video (CCV) footage captured all five family members inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, and showed that they were some of the first to enter the premises.
They entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing door at 2:17 p.m., about five minutes after the first people breached the building, according to a statement of facts by FBI agent Robert M. Hamilton with the Columbia Field Office of Joint Terrorism.
The family then went down the hall on the first floor and were part of a group that breached the police line to gain access to the rest of the building.
The family was also seen in former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office, before making their way to the Speaker’s Lobby door, with the Robinson Jr. shown in a video waving and calling the crowd toward the door.
The court document said Benjamin Robinson used his body and foot to pound on the door, where fellow rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed while trying to climb through the broken glass of the door.
After the shooting, the Robinsons left the area and then left the building together about 2:46 p.m., spending 29 minutes in the building, based on CCV footage and court documents.
An unnamed witness helped identify the family members to the FBI, according to the statement. That witness had previously been romantically involved with a member of the Robinson family, and helped use Facebook photos to identify the family members present at the riot.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Robin M. Meriweather signed the Robinsons' arrest warrant May 16, 2022.