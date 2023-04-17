Four members of an Indian Land family pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Linwood Alan Robinson Sr. and his son, Linwood Alan Robinson Jr., pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of “parading, picketing or demonstrating in a Capitol building,” on Thursday, April 13. Robinson Sr. was 59 at the time of his arrest and Robinson Jr. was 39.

