SIMPSONVILLE — Susan Elizabeth Good Freeman, 73, of Simpsonville entered her eternal home on Friday, June 9, 2023, after a brief illness.

Born in Chester, she was a 1967 graduate of Lancaster High School and 1969 graduate of Kings College. After graduation, she was employed at the Charlotte Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat hospital before returning to Lancaster to start her family.