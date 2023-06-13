SIMPSONVILLE — Susan Elizabeth Good Freeman, 73, of Simpsonville entered her eternal home on Friday, June 9, 2023, after a brief illness.
Born in Chester, she was a 1967 graduate of Lancaster High School and 1969 graduate of Kings College. After graduation, she was employed at the Charlotte Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat hospital before returning to Lancaster to start her family.
She spent countless hours volunteering at her church and served as a preschool teacher in the First Baptist Church-Lancaster WEE program. After more than 40 years of membership at FBC-L, she continued her service to all ages at FBC-Greenville after moving to the Upstate to be closer to family.
She loved spending time with family, sewing, traveling, Christmas, watching her grandsons play sports, and supporting the SCS Sabre baseball team.
Susan is survived by her husband of 51 years, Roland Freeman; one son, Scott Freeman (Ginnie); three grandchildren, Drew, Lilly and Luke Freeman; two brothers, Jim Good (Margaret) of Rock Hill and Steve Good (Betsy) of Anderson; two sisters-in-law, Meredith Stansell (Jimmie) of Easley and Betsy Good of Seabrook Island; two nieces, Elizabeth and Sally Good; and one nephew, Andrew Good (Hillary).
She was predeceased by her parents, Jim and Elaine Good of Lancaster.
A celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 13, in the chapel at First Baptist Church-Greenville.