Duke Energy Foundation awarded the Lancaster Police Department a $20,000 emergency preparedness grant at the City Council meeting Tuesday, June 13.
The department will use the money to buy a solar mobile digital sign to help give citizens important messages in emergencies or disasters.
Lancaster native Tyson Blanton, government community relations district manager for Duke Energy, presented the award to Police Chief Don Roper during the meeting.
“This is part of a $500,000 grant that we’ve done across the state, and a really competitive process,” Blanton said. “So we’re really excited and proud of the city of Lancaster for receiving that award as well.”
Blanton also thanked Lancaster Police public information officer Erin Tindal for her work in applying for the grant.
“We are very fortunate to have corporate partners like Duke Energy that are willing to invest in our community,” Roper said. “This grant will help us with funding to buy equipment that will allow us to provide the high level of service our community deserves.”
Mayor Alston DeVenny also thanked Duke Energy for its cooperation and participation with the city, and noted how longstanding the relationship has been between the two.
“We thank you for your support for us and the Police Department, we appreciate your corporate service to us,” DeVenny said.
“Always good to see a local young woman come back to Lancaster," he said of Blanton, "and we’re so happy that you’re here representing our community in the area here.”