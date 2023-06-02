MUSC Health began mailing letters Friday, June 2, to patients whose information may have been involved in a recent privacy incident.
On April 12, MUSC Health’s privacy office received a report indicating an MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center employee had accessed a patient record without a work-related reason.
MUSC Health immediately began a thorough investigation and suspended the employee’s access to MUSC Health’s systems. Its investigation determined the employee accessed certain patients’ electronic medical records, without a work-related reason to do so, sometime between Oct. 6, 2022, and April 11, 2023.
The employee may have viewed demographic information, such as name, address, phone number, email address, date of birth, medical record number, most-recent date of service, full face photo (if available) and primary care physician’s name (if available).
For a limited number of patients, the employee may have also viewed information regarding care received at MUSC Health, such as lab results, doctor’s notes, diagnoses and treatment information. The employee did not have access to patients’ Social Security numbers or payment/financial information.
MUSC’s investigation did not identify any indication that the employee copied, used or disclosed any of the patients’ information.
MUSC Health is committed to protecting the privacy and confidentiality of its patients’ information. It addressed this issue in accordance with its disciplinary policies and the employee no longer works at MUSC Health Lancaster Medical Center.
MUSC Health also reported the incident to the relevant authorities. Additionally, it will continue to take steps to help prevent a similar occurrence, including reinforcing staff training regarding appropriate access to patient records, thoroughly investigating privacy complaints, and appropriately disciplining workforce members who violate MUSC Health’s privacy policies.
On June 2, MUSC Health began mailing letters to affected patients and also set up a dedicated, toll-free call center for patients to call with questions, available at 1-866-547-1367, Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. MUSC Health is also offering patients complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services.