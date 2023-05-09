Spring sports roundup
Baseball
Buford: Top-rated Oceanside Collegiate Academy of Mount Pleasant halted Buford’s 2A Lower State baseball playoff hopes with an 8-3 win Monday, May 8.
The Landsharks, who outhit Buford 14-4, led 4-3 after three innings, and outscored the Jackets 4-0 the rest of the way for the five-run win.
Tanner Sellers walked twice, with an RBI and scored a run. Trey Ewing had a hit and an RBI. Adam Wright supplied a hit and scored a run.
Brody Sanders rapped a double and was hit by a pitch. Gavin Lowery added a hit.
Eli Sistare worked five innings and took the loss, allowing 10 hits, five runs, four earned and a walk. He fanned three. Hunter Gainey went an inning, allowing four hits and three runs, one earned. He whiffed two.
Buford stayed alive in the 2A Lower State playoffs with a 3-2 win over Barnwell High School on Friday, May 5.
The Jackets scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the War Horses for the second time in four days in the District VII tournament.
Gainey, in 1.1 innings of work, earned the win with two strikeouts. Sellers worked 5.2 innings, yielding six hits, two runs, one earned, and three walks. He whiffed two.
Wright led the Buford offense with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored. Stacks supplied two hits and a walk.
Sistare and Brayden Morgan each had a hit and scored a run. Morgan also had a stolen base. Deese had a hit, walk and stolen base.
Indian Land: Greenwood High School edged Indian Land High School, 3-2, to eliminate the Warriors from the 4A Upper State baseball playoffs Monday, May 8.
The fifth-rated Eagles ignited for a 3-0 lead on a three-run homer in the first inning and stayed on top for the narrow playoff win.
Indian Land closed the gap as Austin Quinn belted a two-run homer.
Myles Corcoran took the loss, yielding two hits, three runs and three walks over six innings. He fanned nine.
Indian Land, ranked No. 7 in Class 4A baseball, had eight hits to two for the Eagles.
Carter Barrett and Logan Sulli each had two hits. Sulli had a double. Johnny Compton, Cole Dombkowski and Alex Blanchette each had a hit.
The Warriors, the Region III-4A runner-up, finished 21-8.
Indian Land kept its playoff hopes afloat, rolling to a 9-0 home win over Region III-4A foe Northwestern High of Rock Hill in the 4A Upper State baseball playoffs Friday, May 5.
Barrett, who worked 6.2 innings, was the winner with four strikeouts. He allowed two hits, three walks and no runs. Michael Doan, in a third of an inning, yielded a walk and fanned one.
Quinn led the offense with three hits, including a double, and scored twice. Sulli had two hits with an RBI and scored twice.
Barrett had two hits, including a double, and a walk. Reid Kazmierczak drilled a triple. Compton had a hit, an RBI, a walk and scored twice. Isaac Pena tripled and drove in a run, with a walk and a run scored.
Softball
Andrew Jackson: The Lady Volunteers made quick work of Lake Marion High School, winning 14-0 on Friday, May 5. They stayed alive to advance to meet Woodland High on Monday, May 8. On Monday, the Lady Vols beat Woodland, 8-1, advancing to the District VIII championship.
Buford: The Lady Yellow Jackets advanced to the District championship with a 4-0 win over Timberland on Friday, May 5. Laney Allen threw a two-hitter in the win for Buford, going seven innings and striking out 10 batters. Allen also went 2-3 at the plate, as did Riley McManus.
Lancaster: The Lady Bruins’ season came to an end with a 7-2 loss to Midland Valley in the district tournament on Saturday, May 6. Lancaster got just two hits in the game, coming off the bats of Morgan Duley and Sheridyn Mickles.
Soccer
Andrew Jackson: The Andrew Jackson boys soccer team was knocked out of the playoffs in the most heartbreaking way possible Friday, May 5, losing to Oceanside, 5-4, in penalty kicks after playing to a 0-0 tie through regulation and overtime.