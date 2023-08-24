A longtime sports fixture in Lancaster County is closing its doors.
The Crow's Nest at Arrowood subdivision is closing effective Friday, Sept. 1, when owner Raymond Chisom retires.
Originally built in 1990, the business, best known for the driving range seen off U.S. 521, also gave swing lessons and re-gripped clubs, among other things.
Chisom has owned the business for 26 years.
“It had provided a service to the area,” he said. “It was one of those things that came along at the right place and the right time.”
Chisom said he feels like he has served thousands of people over his time. He said it’s the people who came by for lessons or just to hit golf balls that he will miss the most.
“I will miss the friends I have made,” he said. “I have been fortunate to watch kids grow up from 5 years old to adults. It has been a great experience for me.”
