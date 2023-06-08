Nearly 60 people gathered to celebrate and honor teachers, administrators and staff at The Zone Teacher Appreciation Banquet at Southern Dish 101 on May 15.
Teachers and staff from schools in the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood zone were delighted by the efforts to make them feel special and appreciated. An upscale, chef-prepared meal, complete with stemmed glasses, cloth napkins and fresh floral arrangements on each table, set the mood.
In April, the zone celebrated with a showcase of student achievement and confidence. This event honored the dedicated teachers and staff who made that display possible. These are the ones providing the roadmap for students’ dreams and goals.
Keynote speaker
Inez Tenenbaum, former S.C. education superintendent, praised the commitment of the zone team in her keynote speech.
“There is no worthier purpose in life than to give all children the opportunity to learn and to succeed and to give hope for success,” she said. “The hope you instill in every child will follow them throughout their entire lives.”
The former schoolteacher was elected as the state’s 15th superintendent of education in 1998.
Tenenbaum said the community should be proud to have received the five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education. She told the room full of promise keepers that she applauds their efforts to create a high-quality and comprehensive program for students to reach their full potential.
LPN’s $24.8 million grant is focused to support families in the Clinton Elementary, A.R. Rucker Middle and Lancaster High schools’ attendance zones, which include some of the state’s poorest neighborhoods.
Four promises
Tenenbaum framed her speech with the four promises made to the children in the zone, along with the methods used to ensure the promises are kept. She echoed the Promise Neighborhood motto of doing whatever it takes to meet these commitments for every child.
The first promise is to ensure children enter school ready to learn.
“Early childhood education is not just about preparing them for educational success, but also equipping them with skills to succeed in life,” Tenenbaum said.
LPN’s baby college initiative supports parents, caregivers and children from birth to 3 years old.
She said the community it creates makes it more likely for children to receive a secure, loving and education-based home environment.
The second promise is to have every student meet standards in all subject areas. Involving parents is crucial. Lancaster Promise Neighborhood uses a comprehensive approach and provides high quality training for teachers, parents and staff. Extended academic day, case management, home visits and summer programs are key to the second promise.
When these are in place, it makes the third promise of students graduating on time more likely.
The final promise is that students will enroll in college or technical school. The career cluster academy, school-based mental health services, addiction prevention services and exposure courses broaden students’ options.
The career cluster academy includes career development and coaching for students in high school and helps them imagine broader horizons full of more choices, Tenenbaum said.
“These college and career services offered here in the zone are so advanced,” she said. “This is cutting edge what you are doing. This is brilliant and truly a cradle-to-career program that engages the whole community.”
Tenenbaum praised the teachers for their commitment.
“You are doing everything it takes,” she said. “I can’t think of another thing you could do to help the students graduate on time and have a seamless transition into college or tech school.”
Tenenbaum closed her speech by reminding the educators that they are idealists who have dedicated their lives to children and students.
“When your time on Earth is done, you can look back and say, ‘I had purpose in my life,’” Tenenbaum said. “If you have purpose, you have it all.”
Tenenbaum received her bachelor’s and master of education degrees from the University of Georgia and her law degree from the University of South Carolina. From 1998 until 2007, she served as South Carolina’s superintendent of education. In 2009, President Barack Obama appointed her as a member of his cabinet as chair of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Mentoring PN director
Tenenbaum shared her personal experience as a mentor, individually and as part of a team, and the role it played in the life of Promise Neighborhood Director Sh’Kur Francis.
Francis met Tenenbaum in 2004, when he was 11 years old, and she was campaigning for the U.S. Senate. He was fascinated with history and politics. They exchanged cell phone numbers and a mentorship began.
Tenenbaum, her husband and Francis’ grandmother formed a team to guide Francis through his adolescent years.
When Francis graduated from high school, they helped him see options for his future, which led him to Winthrop University and later a divinity degree from Emory University.
“Sh’Kur saw what it feels like to have someone be a mentor — someone who can see his future before he can even dream it,” Tenenbaum said. “And that’s why this project could not have found a better leader than to have someone who experienced this same thing himself.”
Thoughts from staff
Lancaster High School Assistant Principal Jason Young appreciated LPN honoring teachers.
“I have always thought the most important work happens in the classroom,” he said. “I just think it’s fantastic to have the opportunity to honor them.”
The teachers were grateful for the recognition of their hard work this year.
Reshi Clyburn and Allie Teschke, site coordinators at A.R. Rucker, agreed that personal relationships with students have sparked a desire in the children to want to come to school.
Sharon Novinger, director of Lancaster County Partners for Youth, said another PN positive outcome is that negative behaviors dropped as participation in the extended academic day increased.
She said the day was a great celebration for so many people — the educators shaping our community and the students and parents.
“We want to celebrate our teachers and praise them for an incredible year and thank them for their dedication,” she said.
Southern Dish 101
Vershawn Gray, chef and owner of Southern Dish 101, was honored that Promise Neighborhood selected her venue to recognize teachers and the efforts they put forth every day. She said there is nothing better than to honor them.
“They have done a fantastic job in the most difficult of times,” she said. “I'm glad to be here and happy that Promise Neighborhood wants to celebrate them.”
Certified appreciation
Albert Blackmon, chair of the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood Advisory Board, said he was honored to hand out certificates of appreciation. Awards went to teachers of the year and beginning teachers of the year at each school.
“Promise Neighborhood is delighted to be one of the vehicles to say thank you to all the wonderful work these teachers are doing,” he said.
Charisse Witherspoon was honored as Teacher of the Year at Lancaster High School.
“I think this is a beautiful idea. A lot of times teachers go uncelebrated, and they do a lot, especially behind the scenes. People don’t really understand the kind of work and sacrifice it takes to reach people’s kids, especially on the high school level. Because a lot of times we have to rekindle the love of learning when they get to us on the high school level,” she said.
“So definitely, this is a beautiful event to celebrate that hard work.”