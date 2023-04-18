More than 100 people came together Thursday, April 13, to celebrate the official opening of the new office for Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.
Sh’Kur Francis, who was chosen to lead the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood last November, scanned the sprawling crowd that included everyday people, civic and political leaders, ministers and teachers.
“I can feel the passion — passion fueled by our community’s drive and commitment to help our neighborhoods,” he said. “And excited at the transformation that is about to happen!”
Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is a federally funded five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education. It is the first Promise Neighborhood program to be funded by the USDOE in South Carolina. Its mission is to “do whatever it takes with the community to ensure every child who lives in the zone has the chance for success.”
The zone is 6.2 square miles, comprised of some of the poorest neighborhoods in the state. The Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is strategically focused to support Clinton Elementary, A.R. Rucker Middle and Lancaster High schools’ parents and students.
The new office is at 121 S. Wylie St., in the heart of its service area.
Francis began by saying he has spent the past four months listening, reaching out and building relationships to understand the community.
“This is something we have to do together,” Francis said. “As the old proverb says, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.”
He used the word “together” eight times in his brief remarks before cutting the ribbon at the event, held jointly with the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce.
Francis said this moment is worthy of celebration, but phase 2 would begin Monday morning with rolled-up sleeves, intense planning and implementation to create opportunities for success for our children.
As the sun began to set, the shadow of the church on the hill — Calvary Campus, the Hispanic ministry of Second Baptist Church — cast its shade over the parking lot that has known heartache, crime and overdoses. With its presence, the community vowed to change the narrative and do whatever it takes to provide hope and a means for the children to succeed.
The church’s Pastor Argenis Sabala began the event with a prayer for guidance and healing and bringing the community together.
Promise partnerships
The crowd was filled with the people who can make good on the promise to provide the wraparound services for the children and parents in the zone.
Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny, a PN Advisory Board member, said the central location of the office is a plus.
“We look forward to all they are doing and will be doing, and it really works in concert with the things the city is doing,” he said.
“Promise Neighborhood is people helping people and that is what we really need here,” said Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper.
The Community Powerhouse group of young men were easily spotted in their bright gold shirts. The group, led by Rev. AnThony Pelham, offers literacy, tutoring, career counseling and technology to at-risk males. It offers classes at A.R. Rucker Middle School and is branching out to South Middle. It serves more than 800 young men. Community Powerhouse is a service provider of LPN, a best practice and evidence-based mentoring program.
Lancaster City Councilwoman Jackie Harris, also a PN Advisory Board member, grew up in the area served by LPN.
“This is an awesome day for our community, for the zone and for an individual that grew up in the zone,” she said. “It’s good to see the opportunity for us to work with our kids from cradle to graduation.”
United Way Executive Director Holly Furr’s office is a couple doors down from LPN.
“This is about community for us, bringing the community together making sure everybody is lifted up and supported, valued, listened to and have the opportunities they deserve,” she said. “We are excited to be a part of it.”
Kim Linton, who directs adult and alternative education for Lancaster County School District, said she is impressed with Francis’ energy.
“Sh’Kur is exactly who we needed to lead this,” she said. “This is going to make a huge impact on Lancaster County as a whole, not just the school district, but every county organization.”
USC Lancaster Dean Dr. Walter Collins said the centralized location will add to the momentum LPN has already created with its presence.
“We all depend on each other, and we love to be part of this because this is what makes Lancaster a wonderful place to be,” said Pat Clancy, president of the Lancaster County Council of the Arts.
U.S. Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsay Graham were represented by Brianna Bateman and Teresa Thomas, respectively.
Bateman spoke briefly and noted that Scott is “a huge advocate for giving kids opportunities, no matter their ZIP code.”
Francis said, “LPN would not have been possible without Scott’s unwavering support.”
Arras Foundation Board members Dr. Ernest Jenkins, Ashley Shannon, Lisa Bridges, Michael Clancy and Richard Band also attended.
District 17 State Sen. Mike Fanning witnessed the economic downfall in small towns after textile factories closed a generation ago.
“Most mill towns have just given up, because it seems impossible because we don’t see pockets of success,” Fanning said. “It excites me to see somebody, one community, is not giving up on an area and is investing in an area. Seeing the city here and the county here and Sh’kur and all his passion and hundreds of folks showing up inspires me.”
People lingered for two hours after the ribbon was cut. Some were taking selfies with each other in front of the mural inside the office. Fanning was joking around and fist bumping with Shane Sanders of A Father’s Way and Carlos White of Community Powerhouse.
Francis stood back, watching the interaction.
“This is what it is about,” he said. “Community. This wasn’t just a business event where we cut a ribbon and we leave. We eat bread together. We talk. We laugh. We listen.”
For more information, visit www.lpnsc.org and follow on all social media platforms.