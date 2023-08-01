LANCASTER — Mr. Edward E. Jenkins, 73, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at MUSC Lancaster.
LANCASTER — Mr. Edward E. Jenkins, 73, died Saturday, July 29, 2023, at MUSC Lancaster.
Mr. Jenkins wishes were to be cremated, no services are planned.
Born Feb. 23, 1950, in Lancaster County to the late Harlon Edward Jenkins and Rosa Lee Adams Jenkins.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Hayes Jenkins; daughters, Lorrie Mojica and Melissa Dove (Chris); stepdaughters, Toni Holder and Dana Brawlay; stepson, Jeffrey Sistare; grandchildren, Jessica and Eric Mojica, Garrett, Brittany and Nathan Dove; brother, Randy Bruce Jenkins (Pat); sisters, Ruth Ballard and Judy Wallace.
He was preceded in death by a son, Edward Paul Jenkins.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home