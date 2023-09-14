The Indian Land swim team used a near-perfect swim meet to pick up wins over both Region III opponent South Pointe and Riverwalk Academy.
The Indian Land boys swim team beat South Pointe, 90-44, and Riverwalk, 119-8. The Lady Warriors beat both opponents by identical scores of 149-2.
Indian Land won all six relay events and 13 of the 16 individual events during the Sept. 12 meet at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center.
Individual winners for Indian Land were:
Bella Thorne – girls 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard breaststroke
Lily Hood – girls 200-yard freestyle
Brysen Keller – boys 200-yard freestyle
Tajanai Mathieu – girls 200-yard individual medley
Katie Buehler – girls 50-yard freestyle
Caleb Morell – boys 50-yard freestyle
Kaitlyn DeWalt – girls 100-yard freestyle
Chris Gaspary – boys 100-yard freestyle
Remi Katsoulis – girls 500-yard freestyle
Nicho Giraldo – boys 500-yard freestyle
Lexi Richardson – girls 100-yard backstroke
James Neely – boys 100-yard backstroke
Up next for the Warriors swim team is a four-way meet against Fort Mill, Blythewood, Andrew Jackson and Rock Hill at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center.