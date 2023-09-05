ROCK HILL — Lancaster High’s three-game road trip remained rocky, as the Bruins dropped a 36-16 loss to Rock Hill High School.
The Class 5A Bearcats, 1-1, built a 23-8 halftime lead and stayed in control for the 20-point win over the Bruins at District 3 Stadium in Rock Hill on Friday, Sept. 1.
The Bearcats, who saw Lancaster slice their lead in half at 16-8 late in the second quarter, responded with a last-second touchdown to close the first half.
“I was feeling pretty good about us when we came back and made it 16-8, but Rock Hill scored just before the half to give them momentum going into halftime,” said Lancaster head coach Marcus Surratt. “That really hurt.”
Lancaster, down 16-0, drove 75 yards in five plays, with quarterback R.J. Brown going 10 yards for the score. He tallied on the conversion to slice the gap to eight.
Rock Hill, sparked by senior quarterback Matt Wilson, answered with a pivotal 65-yard drive, with Wilson hitting Daylen Boulware on a 4-yard scoring strike with two seconds left before the half. Jackson Grant added the kick for a 23-8 Bearcats lead.
The Bearcats took the early lead with a safety on a blocked punt, which went through the end zone for a 2-0 edge.
Rock Hill extended its lead with 5:53 in the first quarter as Zmori Thompson sprinted in from 4 yards out to make it 9-0.
Wilson connected with Ei Ratley on a 50-yard scoring strike for a 16-0 lead with 9:40 left in the half. Ratley had six catches for 90 yards on the night.
Lancaster countered on Brown’s touchdown run and conversion, but Rock Hill had an answer before halftime with Boulware’s short touchdown catch just before the half ended.
Rock Hill built on its lead in the second half, thanks to another blocked punt recovered at the Lancaster 24.
Five plays later, Wilson went 7 yards to give Rock Hill a 29-8 lead after the kick was missed.
“I was really proud of our effort,” said Rock Hill head coach Bubba Pittman. “We made some plays and our defense played tough.”
Lancaster, saddled with over 100 yards in penalties, couldn’t overcome its mistakes.
“Rock Hill kept us unbalanced and we made some bad plays,” Surratt said. “Special teams play really hurt us. We’re not playing with a lot of confidence.”
Rock Hill all but put the game away on a quick strike, with Wilson hitting Malik Clark on a 48-yard touchdown pass for a 36-8 spread.
Lancaster, battling to the finish, drove 88 yards, with Brown, who ran for 69 yards in 17 plays, going 2 yards for the touchdown. He added the two-point conversion run to make it 36-16.
“We fought back, but we put ourselves in a big hole and couldn’t get out,” Surratt said. “We have to keep working to eliminate our mistakes and turnovers.”
Lancaster, 0-3, travels to Winnsboro to battle Fairfield Central on Friday, Sept. 8.