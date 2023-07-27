Jeffrey Paul “HAMMER" Criminger, 57, of Lancaster, passed away suddenly Tuesday evening, July 25, 2023, in MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jerry Myers Criminger and Mary Frances Outen Criminger. He was a truck driver for J&D Inc. “HAMMER” was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a faithful member of Frontline Biker Church, where he served as an elder. He loved his family and God. He loved to talk and spend time with his family. He enjoyed hunting, his sawmill, automobiles and tractors. He was a member of Fork Hill Masonic Lodge No. 316 and a member of Fork Hill Hunt Club and Prayer Time Hunt Club. His daughters considered it a privilege to have him as their father.
He is survived by his wife, Kelly Murphy Criminger; three daughters, Brittney “B” Criminger, Brandy Criminger and Murphy Roach; one son, Luke Roach; four grandchildren, Cheyenne Criminger, Makylie Criminger, Makenzley Belk and Cali Caskey; his sister, Pamela Mullis; his niece, Devin Mullis; his special sister-in-law, Brandy “Me Me” Murphy-Gardner; numerous aunts and cousins; and a host of many friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Jeremy Mullis.
The funeral service to celebrate his life was held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Frontline Biker Church, 7728 Highway 341, Kershaw. Preacher Cotton Pate officiated. Burial followed in the Union Baptist Church Cemetery, Lancaster, with Masonic rites.
Memorial remembrances in memory of “HAMMER” may be made to Front Line Biker Church, 8617 Kershaw Camden Highway, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.