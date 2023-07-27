Jeffrey Paul “HAMMER" Criminger, 57, of Lancaster, passed away suddenly Tuesday evening, July 25, 2023, in MUSC Health – Lancaster Medical Center.

Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Jerry Myers Criminger and Mary Frances Outen Criminger. He was a truck driver for J&D Inc. “HAMMER” was a graduate of Andrew Jackson High School and served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a faithful member of Frontline Biker Church, where he served as an elder. He loved his family and God. He loved to talk and spend time with his family. He enjoyed hunting, his sawmill, automobiles and tractors. He was a member of Fork Hill Masonic Lodge No. 316 and a member of Fork Hill Hunt Club and Prayer Time Hunt Club. His daughters considered it a privilege to have him as their father.