The Women’s Enrichment Center donated a dozen diaper bags to Lancaster Promise Neighborhood last month. The donation bolsters Promise Neighborhood’s commitment to parents and children in the zone.
Women’s Enrichment Center spokesperson Susan Rowell said the center received the bags from the Church of Christ in Indian Land.
“We got a large donation and we just wanted to reach as many women as possible,” Rowell said. “And we felt like Promise Neighborhood was a good partner.”
Lancaster Promise Neighborhood gave the bags to the Southside Early Childhood Center for the expecting moms and families in their program.
Southside parent educator Pamela Salley said the diaper bags were filled with baby body wash and lotion, pacifiers, diapers, wipes, diaper cream and a book.
The gift coincided with the Week of the Young Child, celebrated the first week of April to honor young learning, young children, their teachers, families and communities.
One diaper bag went to first-time mom Marquisha Hayden-Blackmon, who said the gift of a stocked diaper bag helps her understand what should go in one.
Salley said the families really loved getting a book to read to their babies.
Salley and Twitty Witherspoon are parent educators in the Southside Early Childhood program. They make weekly home visits to parents to foster the growth and development of their children. Salley and Witherspoon provide education on prenatal care and childhood development, and remind parents that they are their child’s first teacher.
The Southside Early Childhood Center is key to the success of the Promise Neighborhood’s mission to guide and support the kids in the zone from cradle to career. The zone includes all children and families in the Clinton Elementary A.R. Rucker Middle and Lancaster High schools attendance areas.
Promise Neighborhood Director Sh’Kur Francis said their collective focus on strengthening families, developmental promotion and community system building will all contribute to the neighborhood’s transformation within a generation.
“Through our partnership with Southside Early Childhood Center and many community partners, we will address families’ priorities and needs and enable them to promote their children’s optimal health, development and well-being,” Francis said.
The goals of the Women’s Enrichment Center and Promise Neighborhood are similar. The main goal is to remove the limitations of poverty from cradle to career with wrap- around services to keep those in need from falling through cracks in the fragmented service delivery system of the past.
Rowell said the Women’s Enrichment Center’s donation to Promise Neighborhood allowed them to reach more pregnant women in the community and make more people aware of their services.
Women’s Enrichment Center is a nonprofit, faith-based organization that serves women facing unplanned pregnancies. It provides information and training on how to become a good parent. It addresses the physical, mental, financial and spiritual needs of the infant’s family and continue supporting them until the child is 2 years old. Services include prenatal care, counseling, education classes and workforce initiatives and referrals.
The career skills provided by the Lotus Boutique & Designs include merchandising and marketing skills, from store display to creating content for the internet. Clients also learn sewing skills and floral arrangement.
The boutique is open to the public and all profits go to the Women’s Enrichment Center to support its mission to prepare mothers for the workforce so they can get a job with a livable wage to support themselves and their child.
Women Enrichment Center’s services are free and confidential.
For more information on the Women’s Enrichment Center, visit www.womensenrichmentcenter.com or its Facebook page. Visit Southside Early Childhood Center’s Facebook page.