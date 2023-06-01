Nearly 100 community members and families attended the Anne Frank Exhibition at A.R. Rucker Middle School on April 20, including Lancaster County school board member Eddie Boykin.

"I had always considered myself a student of the Anne Frank story until your students taught me otherwise. I found the exhibit very enlightening, enriching and informative, and to see our students with the depth of knowledge and experience telling Anne Frank's story just made it that much more meaningful,” Boykin said.

