Nearly 100 community members and families attended the Anne Frank Exhibition at A.R. Rucker Middle School on April 20, including Lancaster County school board member Eddie Boykin.
"I had always considered myself a student of the Anne Frank story until your students taught me otherwise. I found the exhibit very enlightening, enriching and informative, and to see our students with the depth of knowledge and experience telling Anne Frank's story just made it that much more meaningful,” Boykin said.
“I have a new appreciation for Ms. Frank, as well as for the students that shared her story. Very impressive and thank you so much for bringing this project to the district and our community."
Over 80 student docents applied to lead tours of the exhibition and 19 were chosen to attend training that provided historical context and practice engaging the audience.
“I never realized that teaching is tough, but it can be fun. I loved the experience,” said eighth-grade docent Sarai Cruz-Marin.
The exhibition was funded by the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood, a grant from the S.C. Council on the Holocaust and the school’s general fund budget. It was sponsored by the school’s social studies department and school library.
“What makes this such a unique experience is that there were many groups coming together to support our students as they learn about this important part of our history,” said Leigh Jordan, A.R. Rucker librarian.
The docents used 32 exhibition panels to tell Anne’s story of being a Jewish girl hiding from Nazis in Europe during World War II. Each panel contained quotes, background information, and photographs prepared by the Anne Frank House in the Netherlands.
Training for the docents was led by staff from the Anne Frank Center on the University of South Carolina’s Columbia campus. The center is the North American partner of the Anne Frank House, and it offers educational programs throughout South Carolina and beyond.
“Working with students like the ones at A.R. Rucker Middle is a reminder that, just like Anne, every young person has a voice that can be used in a powerful way. We should be proud of them,” said Morgan Bailey, director of educational programs and outreach for the Anne Frank Center.
“Our docents dove into this difficult content, took ownership of it, and were able to share it with their classmates and the community,” said Palmer Hudson, chair of the school’s social studies department.
Student ownership was most evident at the end of each tour, inspired by something they saw at the center.
“We learned that Anne could look out of her attic window to see a chestnut tree. We decided to create our version of Anne’s tree at Rucker,” said Jeremiah Salley, eighth-grade docent. Participants got to watch the tree grow as groups finished their tours.
The exhibit was in place for about four weeks at Rucker, and during that time, each docent led tours for fellow students and community members.
Principal Dr. Michelle Crosby already sees results.
“I saw students who seemed shy and timid about speaking up in class transform into animated leaders, who shared their knowledge and understanding so well with our students and community. We are thrilled with how our students have embraced the experience,” Crosby said.
Students did not just learn about a part of history, they often learned about a personal connection to this time period.
“My grandmother came for a tour and got emotional. She later told me my great uncle was Jewish during this time and lived to tell his tale – he survived a concentration camp,” said Zach Bunnell, eighth-grade docent.
“This wonderful experience is a testament to the amazing things going on here at Rucker,” Hudson said.