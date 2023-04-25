LANCASTER — Mrs. Louise Starnes Scott, 65, of Lancaster, widow of Michael Scott, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Atrium Health Union.
She was born April 1, 1958, in Rock Hill, a daughter of the late Woodrow Starnes and Elizabeth Rollings Starnes.
Mrs. Scott is survived by her son, Kevin Scott (Lita) of Rock Hill; her adopted son, Ronald O’neal (Kayla) of Rock Hill; and three grandchildren, Kayleen and Gabriel Brown and Nicolas Watts.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Scott.