A former Lancaster County Detention Center correctional officer has been charged with assaulting an inmate.
Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Christopher La’Keith Stevenson, 29, on Monday, Sept. 11, with assault and battery third degree.
The charge is in connection with a May 29 incident at the Lancaster County Detention Center, in which Stevenson punched an inmate in the face, without provocation, while on duty, according to the arrest warrant. The warrant said the incident was corroborated by several witness statements and surveillance video.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office learned of the incident the day it occurred, said Doug Barfield, LCSO public information officer.
"We conducted a thorough internal affairs investigation and took appropriate action," referring the criminal investigation to SLED, he said.
Stevenson’s employment with the sheriff’s office ended May 31, Barfield said.
Stevenson, of Pageland, was booked at the Lancaster County Detention Center.
The case will be prosecuted by the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.