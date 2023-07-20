A young teen from Lancaster led Union County (N.C.) Sheriff Office deputies on a high-speed chase Thursday morning before he was finally stopped.
The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen motor vehicle July 20 in the Monroe, N.C., area. But when deputies turned on their emergency lights and sirens, the driver began to flee at high speeds.
During the pursuit, the driver showed no regard for the safety of other motorists, as he failed to stop at multiple red lights and passed other vehicles on the wrong side of the road, nearly losing control of the stolen vehicle on several occasions.
To ensure the safety of other motorists, deputies used a forced vehicle stop to bring the pursuit to an end. When the driver was removed from the stolen vehicle, deputies learned he was a 14-year-old from Lancaster.
Due to his age, deputies contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice and requested that a secured custody order be issued for him, due to the severity of his actions and the risk he posed to the public.
The order was denied, leaving deputies with no choice but to return the juvenile suspect to his parent.
The teen has been charged with numerous offenses, including felony flee to elude, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, reckless driving and failure to stop for a steady red light via juvenile petitions.
“This unsupervised juvenile entered Union County after stealing a vehicle and put the lives of our residents at risk by fleeing from law enforcement. My deputies utilized their training and experience to end this pursuit quickly and detained this suspect without any harm to the public or damage to the vehicles being driven," said Union County Sheriff Eddie Cathey.
"I am disappointed that the Department of Juvenile Justice failed to issue a secured custody order in this case and that my deputies were unable to immediately hold this juvenile offender accountable for his actions by transporting him to a secured facility.
"I am thankful no one was injured and proud of the work my deputies did to end this pursuit.”