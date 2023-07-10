LANNWS-07-12-23 MUSC CLINIC

MUSC Health leaders and staff members, along with local officials, took part in the June 27 ribbon-cutting at its new clinics in Indian Land.

 courtesy of MUSC Health

MUSC Health opened the doors to its new MUSC Health Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic and the Specialty Care Clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 27.

The new building is at 2021 Bridgemill Drive, Indian Land.