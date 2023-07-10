MUSC Health opened the doors to its new MUSC Health Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic and the Specialty Care Clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony June 27.
The new building is at 2021 Bridgemill Drive, Indian Land.
This new joint space will offer a full spectrum of subspecialty care in orthopaedics, including adult reconstruction, sports medicine and surgical procedures of the hand and upper extremity. It will also offer neurological care and general and vascular surgery care to patients, with plans to add more specialties.
Chief Executive Officer Scott Broome and Chief Medical Officer Edward McCutcheon also discussed plans and future developments in Indian Land (see more on that in an upcoming story).
