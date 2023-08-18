Tsuyoshi Iwatake, 79, of Heath Springs, passed away Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at his home.
He was born Jan. 10, 1944, in Tokyo, Japan, to the late Satoru Iwatake and Hideko Kurata Iwatake.
Mr. Iwatake was a French-trained chef. He attended nutritionist school from 1962-64. He started his culinary career at Hotel New Omani in Tokyo from 1964-1971. In 1971, he moved to New York City and began cooking as the ambassadors’ cook. He was personal chef for diplomats and even cooked for George W. Bush Sr. before he became president. His career continued as he became the sous chef at Tavern on the Green in Central Park, New York City, from 1977-80.
Mr. Iwatake decided to move to Kershaw in February 1986. He became owner of the Kershaw Restaurant in July 1986. In 1992, he changed its name to Iwa’s Restaurant and operated it until 2004.
He moved to Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, he worked at the following establishments: Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock Casino, The Palms, Andrea’s at Encore, The Wynn Buffett, Kushanori at Resort World and Mizumi at The Wynn.
In April 2023, he moved back to South Carolina to be closer to his family.
Mr. Iwatake was so proud when he became a U.S. citizen in 2020 and voted for the first time.
He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Midori Adachi Iwatake; two children, Mika Iwatake Sinclair and her husband, Jeremy, of Van Wyck, and Kenichi “Ken Ken” Iwatake and his wife, Stephanie, of Heath Springs; two grandchildren, Hana Iwatake and Kayli Iwatake; two brothers, his eldest, Ko Iwatake, and his wife, Akiko Iwatake, and his middle, Toru Iwatake, and his wife, Fumiko Iwatake; and his loving cat, Ricky Martin.
The family would like to thank his daughter-in-law, Stephanie, for taking the best care of Papa while he was sick.
A service to remember his life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, in Van Wyck Presbyterian Church in Van Wyck. The Rev. Carson Montgomery will officiate the service.
The family will greet friends following the service at the church.
Floral tributes are welcome and memorial remembrances in his memory may be made to Van Wyck Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 68, Van Wyck, SC 29744; or Beaver Creek Presbyterian Church, 1928 Kershaw Country Club Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Kershaw.