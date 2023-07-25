Three representatives of the Lancaster County Community Relations Commission – Chair Clara Carter, Melissa Horton and Mark Kahn – attended an eight-hour workshop May 19 for the S.C. Human Affairs Commission and the Greater Columbia Community Relations Service.
Hosted by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the workshop was on facilitating and mediating meetings around community conflict.
Adair Ford Boroughs, U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, gave opening remarks and provided historic and legal context for the establishment of the DOJ’s Community Relations Service. Title X of the 1964 Civil Rights Act authorized the CRS to assist communities facing disputes, disagreements or difficulties relating to allegations of discriminatory practices based on race, color or national origin.
She said the DOJ’s Community Relations Service mandate expanded in 2009 under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act. This mandate includes working with communities to prevent and respond to alleged hate crimes, based on actual or perceived race, color, national origin, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion or disability.
This is the first time that the U.S. attorney for the South Carolina District was able to participate in an entire workshop. The group thanks her for her time and input to help resolve the important community relations issues.
The training dived into the fundamentals of facilitating meetings where community tensions require difficult conversations. DOJ community relations specialists Dion Lyons, Joi Brown (Region 4) and Kim L. Milstead (regional field office) provided valuable tools, helpful tips and resources to prepare for, conduct and follow up after a meeting designed to help resolve community conflict. Eric D. Rosdail, special agent with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Community Relations Division, added a few words and comments.
Other participants included Johanna C. Valenzuela, U.S. Attorney Deputy Chief Division; Daniel H. Koon, S.C. Human Affairs Commission; Capt. B. Douglas Mazyck, SLED Office of Regulatory Services; Danielle M. Lindley and Mike Layer, community relations consultants, S.C. Human Affairs Commission; and Ayana Crawford, community engagement outreach coordinator for Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.
At the conclusion, the participants broke out into groups to practice some of the situations discussed and how to resolve problems by facilitation and mediation.