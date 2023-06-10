The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program returns this summer to help supplement the diets of low-income seniors with fresh, nutritious produce while supporting South Carolina’s small farmers.
The seasonal USDA grant program provides qualifying seniors with $50 in the form of five checks ($10 each) that may be used to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at local authorized farmers’ markets.
To qualify, South Carolina residents must be age 60 or older with a yearly income of $25,142 or less ($33,874 for two people), report their household size (jointly or separately), and have a legal form of identification.
The checks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at the following sites:
• June 12, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Immanuel Baptist Church, 1152 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster
• June 14, 8:30-11 a.m., KARE (Kershaw Area Resource Exchange), 206 SE. Marion St., Kershaw
• June 21, 10 a.m.-noon, Heath Springs Council on Aging, 212 S. Spring St., Heath Springs
• June 23, 10 a.m.-noon, Buford Recreation Center, 4073 Hurley Walters Road, Lancaster
• June 26, 9-11:30 a.m., Del Webb Library, 7641 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land
• June 30, 10 a.m.-noon, Lancaster Council on Aging, 309 S. Plantation Road, Lancaster
The program is administered by the S.C. Department of Social Services, helped locally by HOPE in Lancaster.