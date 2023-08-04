Lions Club International District 31 O held its annual award ceremony July 22 in Sanford, N.C., where Waxhaw Lions Club member Susan O’Brien was installed as the new district governor.
The Lancaster resident will oversee 52 Lions clubs.
O’Brien first joined the Lions in 2010 and has served in many positions including as zone chair, president, membership chair, marketing/communications chair and service chair.
In 2022, she was recognized as one of Lion International’s New Voices in Leadership, an initiative that strives to close gender gaps by recognizing the achievements of women Lions. She is a Melvin Jones Fellow and has been awarded Lion of the Year and Knight of the Blind for her positive impact on social welfare through Lions clubs.
The Waxhaw Lions continue to work hard and were recognized for their outstanding efforts.
They received the following awards in the medium-sized clubs category:
• Largest membership increase
• Highest percentage of members attending zone meetings
• Highest percentage of members attending cabinet meetings
• Highest percentage of members attending the district convention and state convention
• 100% club status, which includes meeting criteria met in all sectors — leadership, marketing, financial impact, service and membership
The club was also recognized for its marketing in the medium-sized clubs category:
• Newsletters
• Website
• Facebook page
Lions International is the largest service organization in the world with clubs in more than 200 countries and geographic areas.
Lions around the world serve by improving the health and well-being of others, strengthening their communities, and protecting the vulnerable. Global focus areas include vision, hunger, environment, diabetes and childhood cancer.
Would you like to assist the community? The Lions would love for you to join as they continue to make amazing strides in the Waxhaw area. If you’re interested, visit their website at www.waxhawlionclub.org.