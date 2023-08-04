LANNWS-08-05-23 LIONS AWARDS

Waxhaw Lions Club members, from left, Ted Tozer, Mike O’ Brien, Johnny Byrum, Lynn Frost, Abukar Ali, Rebecca Landon, District Governor Susan O’Brien and Frank McNeill Jr. pose with their new banner, proclaiming them the home club of the new district governor.

 Jordan Richardson

Lions Club International District 31 O held its annual award ceremony July 22 in Sanford, N.C., where Waxhaw Lions Club member Susan O’Brien was installed as the new district governor.

The Lancaster resident will oversee 52 Lions clubs.