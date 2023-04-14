Mevelyn Williamson Green, 69, died Thursday, April 6, 2023.
Mevelyn Williamson Green, 69, died Thursday, April 6, 2023.
A daughter of the late Mattie Shropshire Williamson and late Robert L. Williamson, she was born Nov. 28, 1953, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service was 2 p.m. Friday, April 14, at Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. T. Gary Stevens, with burial in the church cemetery.
Survivors include her husband, Gopal Panicker of Irivandrum, India; her children, Joyce, Kenny, Timothy and Priscilla; her siblings, Deborah Williamson Evans, Frederickk Williamson, Lateria Williamson Robinson, Jeffrey M. Williamson, Matherline Williamson, Peter J. Williams.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.