A Powerball ticket sold in Indian Land for last Monday’s drawing is worth $50,000, the top prize in the state.
The ticket was purchased at the Harris Teeter at 6271 Carolina Commons Drive. The store is near Sun City Carolina Lakes and across the street from the Pro,menade at Carolina Reserve.
Check your tickets. The winning numbers in the Aug. 28 drawing were 4, 6, 25, 55 and 68, with Powerball 26.
More than 10,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $50,000. Players have 180 days from the drawing to claim prizes. Visit sceducationlottery.com for details.
The estimated jackpot for Wednesday night is $386 million. The odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129.
Net proceeds from every dollar spent by players on the South Carolina Education Lottery are returned to the state to fund education, prizes, retailer commissions and payment to contractors for goods and services.