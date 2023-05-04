LANNWS-05-06-23 LEAIRD COLUMN

Saturday, May 13, marks the 31st anniversary of one of America's great days of giving – the National Association of Letter Carriers Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face-to-face with a sad reality for too many –hunger.

Larry "Sarge" Leaird is the Stamp Out Hunger food drive coordinator for the Lancaster Post Office.

